Realme X50 Pro 5G Next Flash Sale in India on July 13: Price, Specs, Availability and More

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced another flash sale of its Realme X50 Pro 5G that will be held on July 13 at 12PM IST. Those interested in buying the device may head to either Realme.com or e-commerce platform, Flipkart, to buy it. This will be the second flash sale of the Realme X50 PRO 5G after more than four months, with the first being held in the month of March. The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-rear camera setup, a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging technology, and powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. As far as memory and storage are concerned, the Realme X50 Pro 5G houses 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. In terms of camera optics, the quad-rear camera setup has a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, the secondary lens being an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, while the third and fourth being a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel lens respectively. The Realme X50 Pro 5G also has a dual selfie camera setup at the front that packs a 32-megapixel Sony IMX 616 sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Connectivity options of the device include 5G connectivity features as well as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The Realme X50 Pro 5G also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Price

After a recent price hike, the Realme X50 Pro 5G retails at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage option. The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants of the Realme X50 Pro 5G, on the other hand, are priced at Rs 41,999 and Rs 47,999 respectively.