Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch in India on February 24

The tech industry has been hit hard with the Coronavirus epidemic, so much so that this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC Barcelona) had to be canceled due to safety concerns. This essentially forced all smartphone makers to reveal their new devices on a different platform. One such company is Realme, which was supposed to showcase the Realme X50 Pro 5G on February 24.

The launch of the handset, however, will still happen on the same day, but now as an online live stream event. Notably, the company has sent out invites to the media, but from what we can understand the event will just be a place where the company will showcase the live stream.

Realme has been teasing some of the highlight features of the handset on its website. As of now, we know that the smartphone will be a more premium version of the previously launched Realme X50. It is being touted as the first 5G smartphone for the Indian market loaded with the new Snapdragon 865 chipset. It will also come with 65W SuperDart Charge, a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup at the back with 20x zoom and dual selfie cameras. Expect a new feature to be unveiled today as well as tomorrow. We are assuming that the handset will come with Android 10 with the company’s Realme UI on top.