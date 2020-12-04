Realme X50 Pro Users Start Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in A Phased Manner

BBK Electronics brand Realme is finally rolling out its Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for Realme X50 Pro users in India. Realme UI 2.0, which was first unveiled in September this year, brings a host of new features that will allow Realme X50 Pro users to personalise their user interface. The update, which is being rolled out in a phased manner, also brings a host of bug fixes as well as other improvements.

Since Realme unveiled the Realme UI 2.0 in September, the company rolled out a closed beta program, followed by an open beta release. Now, the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 is rolling out for Realme X50 Pro users in India. The update will randomly reach a limited number of users and Realme says that a broader rollout is expected in a few days. The company announced the development in a post on a Realme Community forum. In order to install the update, users need to have their Realme X50 Pro smartphones running on software version A.41. Since the update is rolling out in batches, it might reach some handsets before others. Those who are already testing Realme UI 2.0 in beta version will be prioritised.

Realme, however, noted that the update may cause some Realme X50 Pro smartphones to slow down a bit and consume more power during the initial days of receiving the update. "We request you to give some time to the smartphone (at least 5 hours) after the phone is fully charged or use the smartphone for three days normally, post which the smartphone should function normally," Realme said in its announcement. Users can check for the update in their smartphone settings.

Realme UI 2.0 brings all the Android 11 features on the Realme X50 Pro. The update comes as software version RMX2076PU_11.C.16. Interestingly, despite saying that the smartphones may slow down a bit initially, Realme claims that the new software will offer a 45 percent improvement in system resource utilisation that will help bring a 32 percent increase in system speed.