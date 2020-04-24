TECH

1-MIN READ

Realme X50m 5G With Snapdragon 765 SoC, 120Hz Display Goes Official

The handset is pretty much the same as the original Realme X50 with just minor changes in the camera and the omission of the 12GB RAM variant.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
Realme has launched a new variant of the Realme X50 5G. The new Realme X50m 5G is pretty much the same as the regular X50, but downgrades the camera and doesn’t offer a 12GB RAM variant. So the handset gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, a dual-punch-hole display offering 120Hz refresh rate and retains the quad-camera setup at the back.

The new handset was launched in China with prices starting at CNY 1,999 (Rs 21,500 approx) for the 6GB RAM variant and CNY 2,299 (Rs 25,000 approx) for the 8GB RAM variant. Notably, the X50 offered a 12GB RAM variant.

The handset features a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) LCD hole-punch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 90.4 percent screen ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. At the back there is a quad camera setup including a 48-megapixel with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is also an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The pill-shaped cutout at the front features a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and 105-degree ultra-wide-angle lens.

The rest of the features include a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support that can charge the phone to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. You also get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA), NFC and dual-frequency GPS. The handset will be offered in two colour options- Galaxy White and Starry Blue. The phone will go on sale in China starting April 29.

