Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 4 Launch

Realme is set to launch the Realme X7 series in the country next month including the Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 Pro 5G. Ahead of the launch, the key specifications of the Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G have been revealed through the company's website. The Realme X7 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and will have a triple rear camera setup. The Realme X7 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is expected to be similar to the China variant that was launched in China in September last year.

The Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 Pro 5G will launch in India on February 4 at 12:30PM IST and the smartphones have also been teased on Flipkart, apart from the Realme website, hinting that the Realme X7 series will be sold via Flipkart. The Realme X7 5G will feature a Super AMOLED full-HD display and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset under the hood. The smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup which will include a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Further, the Realme X7 5G will come with a 4,300mAh battery with 50W SuperDart fast charging technoloy. The Realme X7 is reported to come in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and will likely be launched in two colour variants.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will feature a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and will have a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Further, the Realme X7 Pro 5G will have 65W SuperDart charging. The battery capacity has not been revealed but the Realme X7 Pro 5G variant in China features a 4,500mAh unit.