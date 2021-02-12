Realme X7 5G First Sale in India Now Live: Price, Availability and Best Offers

The newly launched Realme X7 5G is now available to purchase in India via Flipkart and Realme e-store. The smartphone that debuted in China last year, was launched alongside the Realme X7 Pro in India, earlier this month. The Realme X7 features the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and triple cameras at the back. It comes in a two storage option.

The Realme X7's price in India starts at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 21,999. It is available in Nebula and Space Silver colour options. Currently, Flipkart is offering deals like exchange offer worth up to Rs 16,500. ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy Rs 2,000 instant discount via Realme India website, during regular and EMI transactions.

In terms of specifications, the vanilla Realme X7 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of 600 nits. It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone's triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens.

The Realme X7 also supports 5G and comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. Notably, the Realme X7 Pro saw its first sale in India on February 10. The Pro model comes in a single storage model of 8GB + 128GB for Rs 29,999. The Realme X7 Pro features the Dimensity 1000+ processor and quad cameras at the back. The rear camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera.