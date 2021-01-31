Realme X7 5G May Come in Two Storage Variants in India, Prices Leaked Ahead of February 4 Launch

The Realme X7's pricing details have surfaced online ahead of its India launch on February 4. The company had previously confirmed the launch of the Realme X7 Pro alongside the regular model but we are yet to hear about its pricing details. The two phones that come with 5G support and quad rear cameras are currently available to purchase in China. The vanilla Realme X7 is also available in other markets like Taiwan and Thailand.

As per details shared by tipster Debayan Roy who goes by username @Gadgetsdata on Twitter, Realme X7's India price will start at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB + 128GB storage option will debut at Rs 21,999. In contrast, the Realme X7's China variant came with a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 20,400) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,200) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. If the pricing details are accurate, the Realme X7 will compete against Xiaomi Mi 10i and OnePlus Nord - two popular mid-budget offerings in India.

Both Realme X7 and X7 Pro will retail in India via Flipkart and Realme online and offline channels.

To recall, the vanilla Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display while Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Both the phones support dual-SIM cards and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the Realme X7 packs the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC, and the Pro variant comes with the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

The cameras on the two phones come with more or less the same configurations, though the Pro variant features some minor upgrades. Their quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. There's a 32-megapixel front camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner, for selfies and video calling. Other features on the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro include 5G on both the SIM cards, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and more.

The Realme X7 packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Whereas, the Realme X7 Pro has a relatively bigger 4,500mAh battery with the same fast charging support. Both the smartphones also include a USB Type-C port for charging.