Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro May Launch in India on February 4, Flipkart Availability Teased

The Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones are slated to arrive in India this year, though their exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the company. It appears that the day is not very far away, and the Chinese tech company might be bringing the device on February 4. According to a tweet (now deleted) by tech blogger Amit Bhawani, Realme has started sending what appears to be an invite for the launch event. One of the images attached to the tweet clearly highlights Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro moniker along with the text, "the future, February 4, 2021."

Notably, a Flipkart microsite for an upcoming X-series Realme smartphone has gone live, suggesting that the launch event might take place very soon. The microsite that can be only accessed via Flipkart phone app contains a teaser that offers a brief recap of the Realme X series in India. Realme has also been teasing the launch of a new smartphone in the country, though without revealing details. The smartphone supports 5G connectivity that already features on the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro.

Realme X7 series invite Launch on 4th February (this is not my invite)Credit @amitbhawani sir pic.twitter.com/PTjRndb0he — Atul Tech Bazaar (@AtulBazaar) January 23, 2021

The Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro launch in India was confirmed in November last year, following the launch of the series in China in September 2020. The Realme X7 smartphone series may also include a new variant namely, Realme X7 Lite; however, Realme has not shared any details about it.

To recall, the vanilla Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display while Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Both the phones support dual-SIM cards and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the Realme X7 packs the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC, and the Pro variant comes with the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

The cameras on the two phones come with more or less the same configurations, though the Pro variant features some minor upgrades. Their quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. There's a 32-megapixel front camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner, for selfies and video calling. Other features on the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro include 5G on both the SIM cards, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and more.

The Realme X7 packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Whereas, the Realme X7 Pro has a relatively bigger 4,500mAh battery with the same fast charging support. Both the smartphones also include a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Realme X7 price in China starts at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and the Pro model carries a price tag of CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 24,800) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant.