tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Tech»Realme X7 Max 5G Alleged Prices Leaked Ahead of India Launch on May 31
1-MIN READ

Realme X7 Max 5G Alleged Prices Leaked Ahead of India Launch on May 31

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme X7 Max 5G

From the dedicated microsite, it appears that the Realme X7 Max 5G will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo that debuted in China in March.

Highlights

The Realme X7 Max 5G will debut in India on May 31, the company previously confirmed. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC-powered smartphone’s pricing has been leaked by tipster Yogesh in collaboration with MySmartPrice. It is reported that the Realme X7 Max would come in two storage models - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for a price of Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999 respectively. From the dedicated microsite, it appears that the Realme X7 Max 5G will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo that debuted in China in March.

If the speculations are accurate, we can expect the Realme X7 Max 5G to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display panel could also carry an in-display fingerprint scanner and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is confirmed that the smartphone will feature the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The upcoming Realme phone may run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and support dual-SIM cards for 5G connectivity. The triple camera system would likely include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, we expect a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Other notable features include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, GALILEO, QZSS), and a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

To recall, the Realme GT Neo is available in China at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,100) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage option and goes up to CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 26,800) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 8GB + 128GB is available at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,400).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 26, 2021, 13:45 IST