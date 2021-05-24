Realme X7 Max 5G India Launch on May 31 Alongside Realme Smart TV 4K: Expected Specs & More

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced that it will launch its new Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone alongside a new Realme Smart TV 4K on May 31. The Realme X7 Max 5G is coming as the third smartphone in the Realme X7 series. Similarly, the Realme Smart TV 4K comes as the company’s third TV offering in the country. Realme has also shared some specifications of the Realme X7 Max 5G and it will come as the first MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone in the country. The new Realme Smart TV range will come with ultra-HD HDR display.

Realme had first teased the Realme X7 Max 5G last week, when the company revealed the Realme X7 Max 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, along with dual-SIM 5G support. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced the May 31 launch date for the Realme X7 Max on Twitter. The smartphone, along with the Realme Smart TV 4K will be launched on May 31 at 12:30PM IST. While Realme has shared several specifications for the Realme X7 Max 5G on a dedicated microsite, details about the new TV are rather scarce. The teaser that confirmed the launch date only gave out the sizes that the new Realme Smart TV 4K will be available in - 50-inches and 43-inches. The TV will also come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio along with support for Dolby Cinema and a voice assistant.

Guys, be prepared to be swept by #FutureAtFullSpeed as we bring to you the #realmeX7Max5G with India’s First MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor. Launching at 12:30PM IST, 31st May. pic.twitter.com/AXxkwklr2n — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) May 24, 2021

The Realme X7 Max 5G, according to the microsite, will come with a super AMOLED display with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display will also have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It will support 50W fast charging, and will come with a triple rear camera setup. The triple cameras will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The design of the Realme X7 Max 5G looks similar to the Realme GT Neo that was launched in China in March. The specifications of the Realme X7 Max are also similar to the Realme GT Neo and it has been reported that the Realme X7 Max will be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo for India. If that is the case, the smartphone should come with a 4,500mAh battery, a 16-megapixel front camera, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and a 6.43-inch display.

