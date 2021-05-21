Realme X7 Max 5G Will Be The First MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Powered Smartphone in India

BBK Electronics brand Realme has teased its upcoming Realme X7 Max 5G ahead of its launch in India. The Realme X7 Max 5G microsite has already been made live on Realme.com, which hints that the Realme X7 Max 5G will be the first smartphone in the country that will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The launch is expected in the coming weeks as the company has officially started teasing the Realme X7 Max 5G online. The smartphone’s launch was initially delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. Realme X7 Max has been previously rumoured to be launched as a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has separately posted an image of the smartphone on his social media, which also shows a Realme GT Neo-like design.

According to the microsite launched by Realme, the Realme X7 Max 5G is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and will be the first smartphone to come with the SoC in India. Realme has also posted the AnTuTu benchmark scores for the Realme X7 Max that is more than 700,600. The company has also partnered with Asphalt 9 Legends mobile racing game. Further, the Realme X7 Max 5G will feature two 5G SIM slots.

According to the image shared by Realme India CEO Sheth, the design is similar to the Realme GT Neo that was launched in China back in March this year. The image shows that the smartphone sports “Realme" and “Dare to Leap" branding on the back panel, with a blue strip running through the back panel.

If the Realme X7 Max 5G is launched as a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo, it will feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display along with 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and the smartphone could have up to 256GB of internal storage that will be further expandable via a microSD card. The Realme X7 Max 5G could come with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

