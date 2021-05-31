Realme X7 Max 5G With Dimensity 1200 SoC, Smart TV 4K Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

Realme has launched two new devices - Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone and Realme Smart TV 4K in India. Both devices were slated to launch in the country earlier this month but were postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Realme X7 Max 5G succeeds the vanilla Realme X7 and carries MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC. It also comes with triple rear cameras and a 4,500mAh battery. In terms of looks and specifications, the Realme X7 Max 5G appears to be a rebranded Realme GT 5G that debuted in China in March. On the other hand, the Realme Smart TV 4K comes in two sizes and offer 4K resolution. The smart TV will compete against affordable 4K smart-TVs from brands like Xiaomi, TCL, and OnePlus.

Starting with the Realme X7 Max 5G, the Realme X7 Max 5G sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display panel also carries an in-display fingerprint scanner and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, there’s the octa-core MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 5G chipset paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard UFS3.1 storage. The new Realme phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards for 5G connectivity. The rear camera module that adopts a black colour finish carries a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, GALILEO, QZSS), and a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. The Realme X7 Max 5G’s price in India starts at Rs 26,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 12GBRAM with 256GB memory costs Rs 29,999. It will go on sale on Realme stores and Flipkart on June 4, and customers can get the device in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way colour options.

As mentioned, the Realme Smart TV 4K comes in two sizes - 43-inch and 50inch - both offering 3840×2160 pixel resolution, 178-degree viewing angles, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage to further add a smooth “viewing experience." The display comes with a 97.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and supports Dolby Vision and Chroma Boost tech to deliver a better colour correction. In terms of audio, the Realme Smart TV 4K carries a quad-speaker system that is touted to deliver 24W of audio output with Dolby Atmos and DTS support. It runs Android TV 10 and carries Google Assistant virtual assistant support for users to manage the device via voice commands. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, HDMI ports, two USB ports, LAN port, and an AV port. The 43-inch Realme Smart TV 4K weighs 9.5 (gross weight) and carries a price tag of Rs 27,999. The 50-inch model weighs 13.1kg (gross weight) and costs Rs 39,999 in India. The TVs will go on sale on June 4 via Realme stores and Flipkart.

