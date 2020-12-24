Realme X7 Pro Appears on India Support Page, Launch Expected Soon

Realme had previously confirmed that the Realme X7 series would launch in India in 2021. Though its official launch date remains unclear, it appears that the smartphone may debut in the country early next year. According to MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma, the India-specific Realme support page recently listed the Realme X7 Pro - indicating its imminent launch. Recently, the Pro model reached more markets such as Thailand and Taiwan.

As per screenshots available in the report, the support page notes the Realme X7 Pro's USB cable and power adapter pricing. It further appears that the support page lets users check the pricing of its spare parts in case of accidental damage. The website does not highlight its specifications, and there is no word over vanilla Realme X7. However, if the China-variant and the global variant of the smartphones are the same, then we have a solid idea of what the two models would pack for the Indian market.

The vanilla Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display while Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Both the phones support dual-SIM cards and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the Realme X7 packs the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC, and the Pro variant comes with the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

The cameras on the two phones come with more or less the same configurations, though the Pro variant features some minor upgrades. Their quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. There's a 32-megapixel front camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner, for selfies and video calling. Other features on the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro include 5G on both SIM cards, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and more. The Realme X7 packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Whereas, the Realme X7 Pro has a relatively bigger 4,500mAh battery with the same fast charging support. Both the smartphones include a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Realme X7 price in China starts at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and the Pro model carries a price tag of CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 24,800) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant.