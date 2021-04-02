Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With 65W Charging Support, 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specs and More

Realme has refreshed the X7 series with the new Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition. The phone sits alongside the Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G that released in India in February 2021. The latest Pro Extreme Edition is currently available in China, and its global availability details remain unclear at the moment. The new version comes with a triple rear camera system, unlike the quad rear camera setup on the Realme X7 Pro 5G. The processor on the new Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition and the existing Pro version is the same, though the former now supports 360Hz touch sampling rate, 90Hz refresh rate, and has more RAM options.

In terms of specifications, the new Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, there’s the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. To recall, the Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The triple rear camera system carries a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.25 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with 4cm focal length and f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.5 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It also includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G support, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The new model carries a relatively bigger 4,500mAh battery with the same 65W fast charging support as the Realme X7 Pro 5G.

In terms of pricing, the base storage model 8GB + 128GB of the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition costs CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 25,600) in China. The 12GB + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 29,000). It comes in Black Forest and Castle Sky colour options.