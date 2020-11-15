Realme X7 Series Confirmed to Launch in India in 2021: All You Need to Know

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has announced that the Realme X7 series will arrive in India in 2021. The smartphone series that includes the vanilla Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro were first launched in China in early September 2020. The exact India launch date of the smartphones currently remains unclear; however, it is expected to debut in the country in the first quarter of 2021 - exactly a year after Realme unveiled the Realme X50 Pro 5G. Both the phones come in three colour options and support 5G connectivity.

At the moment, the India pricing details of the smartphones also remain unclear, although we do have any idea about the price points following their launch in China. To recall, the Realme X7 price starts at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 27,000). On the other hand, the Realme X7 Pro carries a price tag of CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 24,800) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant while the 8GB + 128GB option costs CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,200). There's also an 8GB + 256GB variant that comes with a price tag of CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 36,100). Recently, the Realme X7 Lite with model number RMX2173 also surfaced on China's TENAA website. The company is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone.

In terms of specifications, the Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display while Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Both the phones support dual-SIM cards and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the Realme X7 packs the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC, and the Pro variant comes with the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

The cameras on the two phones come with more or less the same configurations, though the Pro variant features some minor upgrades. Their quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. There's a 32-megapixel front camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner, for selfies and video calling. Other features on the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro include 5G on both SIM cards, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and more.

We were the first to introduce 5G smartphones in India with #realmeX50Pro. Now our plan is to democratize 5G technology in 2021 starting with the launch of #realmeX7 series & then bring it to more devices. #DareToLeap with us as #realme gets ready to be the 5G leader. — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) November 13, 2020

The Realme X7 packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Whereas, the Realme X7 Pro has a relatively bigger 4,500mAh battery with the same fast charging support. Both the smartphones include a USB Type-C port for charging.