Realme X7 Series Design Revealed as First Photos Surface Online Ahead of September 1 Launch

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to unveil the Realme X7 series in China on September 1. The new smartphone series will reportedly see two smartphones by the name Realme X7 and the higher-end Realme X7 Pro. Now, ahead of the release, we have the first photos of the phones, thanks to two executives of the company, who revealed the phone's rather unusual display. Both the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro will reportedly feature a neat tri-colour gradient and will have the company's motto 'Dare to Leap' embossed on the back as well.

While one of the executives, Xu Qi Chase, revealed the photos of the online, Realme Design Director Xianghai Sire, on the other hand, informed the colour was accomplished after 8 months of development and 400 hours of colour proofing, as well as other industrial processes. Sire also added that such a design is a gamble and hopes it would be well received by the Realme users, especially the youth. Furthermore, Sire that the new colour is not only a trend but is also a way to embrace multiculturalism.

Coming to the other aspects of the phones, especially the specifications, both the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro are tipped to feature a 120Hz AMOLED displays. While there are no words on the chipsets, both the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro are expected to be backed by 4,300mAh and 4,500mAh batteries respectively with 65W SuperDart Flash Charge support. In the camera department, both the phones will sport multiple rear cameras, with the Realme X7 Pro packing a 64-megapixel primary sensor, according to a leak. Furthermore, both the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro will be carrying 5G connectivity support as well.