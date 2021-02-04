Realme X7 Series Launch Today at 12:30PM: How to Watch, Expected Price, Specifications & More

Chinese smartphone maker Realme will launch its Realme X7 series of smartphones in India today. The Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro will launch in the country at 12:30PM IST where Realme will host a live launch presentation on YouTube. The Realme X7 series will go on sale on Flipkart and a dedicated landing page for the smartphone has been made live, showing some of the key specifications of the smartphone.

There is no word on the pricing of the Realme X7 series but it has been reported that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The Realme X7 will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and will feature a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. The Realme X7 will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Realme X7 Pro, on the other hand, will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and have a 120Hz display. The smartphone is reported to come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro were launched in China last year. The Chinese version of the Realme X7 comes with a quad rear camera and a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery. The Realme X7 Pro Chinese variant, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and has a 4,500mAh battery.