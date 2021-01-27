Realme X7, X7 Pro 5G Smartphones Confirmed to Launch in India on February 4: All You Need to Know

The Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones will launch in India on February 4, the company announced today. The development comes days after the microsite of a new Realme X-series went live on Flipkart, suggesting that the smartphones would retail via the e-commerce platform. Notably, Realme had first announced the arrival of the Realme X7 series in India back in November 2020 - nearly two months after its debut in China. Both the X7 and X7 Pro smartphones come with quad rear cameras and 5G support.

Over the last few weeks, Realme had also been teasing the launch of a new smartphone series, though the details were unclear. However, it is now confirmed that the Chinese tech company will finally launch the Realme X7 series in India next month. Some old reports have also suggested the launch of a new variant, Realme X7 Lite, though Realme has not shared any details about it.

It is expected that the India-variants of Realme X7 and X7 Pro will be the same as the China models. To recall, the vanilla Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display while Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Both the phones support dual-SIM cards and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the Realme X7 packs the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC, and the Pro variant comes with the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

From experiencing Xtraordinary milestones to setting benchmarks, #realme X series has always led the way to provide you the latest trendsetting technology. Get ready to #XperienceTheFuture with the #realmeX7 & #realmeX7Pro. pic.twitter.com/Ken1v9HPOI — realme (@realmemobiles) January 27, 2021

The cameras on the two phones come with more or less the same configurations, though the Pro variant features some minor upgrades. Their quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. There's a 32-megapixel front camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner, for selfies and video calling. Other features on the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro include 5G on both the SIM cards, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and more.

The Realme X7 packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Whereas, the Realme X7 Pro has a relatively bigger 4,500mAh battery with the same fast charging support. Both the smartphones also include a USB Type-C port for charging. The Realme X7 price in China starts at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and the Pro model carries a price tag of CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 24,800) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant.