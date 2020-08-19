Realme X7, X7 Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display to Launch on September 1

Realme has teased its new smartphone series that it plans to introduce on September 1. The new X7 and X7 Pro will be the newest addition to the company’s smartphone lineup both of which are expected to feature 120Hz AMOLED panels. This will be a first for Realme as currently the company offers 120Hz LCD panels on the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom smartphones. The display is also expected to have curved edges.

According to a teaser image shared by Realme, the new X7 and X7 Pro will also come with slim bezels and a punch hole on the top left corner of the display. There is also the mention of 5G, which means that at least one of these will offer support for the fast mobile connectivity.

While there are no other details shared by the company, recent rumours however suggest that we can expect the Realme X7 Pro to feature a 4,500mAh battery, while the Realme X7 could include a 4,300mAh battery. Notably, these phones are also expected to feature 65W fast charging. Also, expect multiple cameras at the back and possibly a gradient finish on the back similar to the Realme X3 series.

The new Realme X7 series will launch at 2PM CST (11:3AM IST) on September 1. There is no confirmation regarding the global launch of the new smartphone series as of yet.