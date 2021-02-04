Realme X7, X7 Pro With 5G Support, MediaTek Processors Launched in India: Price, Availability and More

Realme has finally launched the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro that support 5G connectivity for the Indian market. The two smartphones were unveiled during an online event earlier today, and its sale will start in the country next week. The vanilla Realme X7 comes with triple rear cameras and packs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Whereas, the Pro model features the Dimensity 1000+ processor and quad cameras at the back. Both smartphones debuted in China in September 2020 and reached more markets like Taiwan and Thailand, recently.

The vanilla Realme X7 5G's price in India starts at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB while the top-end 8GB + 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs 21,999. Customers can purchase the device in Nebula and Space Silver colour options via Flipkart and Realme stores from February 12. On the other hand, the Realme X7 Pro comes in a single storage model of 8GB + 128GB for Rs 29,999. Customers can purchase the device in Fantasy and Mystic Black colour options via Flipkart and Realme stores from February 10. Notably, Realme has also announced the launch of the Project X7 initiative in India where seven creators from seven different parts of the country will compete in a distinct photography challenge for seven days - with the Realme X7 Pro phone. The programme will start on February 7, and the company is yet to share more details.

In terms of specifications, the Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ chipset paired with Mali-G77 graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of USF 2.1 storage. The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. It carries triple rear cameras inside a rectangular module.

The rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there's a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture. Other notable features of the Realme X7 Pro include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and in-display fingerprint scanner. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the vanilla Realme X7 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of 600 nits. It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone's triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens.

The Realme X7 also supports 5G and comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging.