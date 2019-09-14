Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Realme XT Launched in India with 64MP Camera, Priced Rs 15,999 Onward

The Realme XT, which runs on Android 9.0 based on Color OS 6.0, will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com starting September 16.

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
Realme XT Launched in India with 64MP Camera, Priced Rs 15,999 Onward
(Image: Realme)
Loading...

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Friday launched its first smartphone with 64MP camera, Realme XT, in India. The phone comes in three storage variants: 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. It will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com starting September 16 and offline later on.

"Our latest product offerings, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and realme XT are the only quad-camera smartphones in Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000 price segment. And I am sure our 64MP Quad Camera realme XT, will lead the market and have the support and love of our realme fans," Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 92.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio and features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The device houses a quad-camera set up at the back with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, other three cameras are an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 based on Color OS 6.0 and comes packed with 4000mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Loading...
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

