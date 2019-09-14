Realme XT Launched in India with 64MP Camera, Priced Rs 15,999 Onward
The Realme XT, which runs on Android 9.0 based on Color OS 6.0, will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com starting September 16.
(Image: Realme)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Friday launched its first smartphone with 64MP camera, Realme XT, in India. The phone comes in three storage variants: 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. It will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com starting September 16 and offline later on.
"Our latest product offerings, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and realme XT are the only quad-camera smartphones in Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000 price segment. And I am sure our 64MP Quad Camera realme XT, will lead the market and have the support and love of our realme fans," Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 92.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio and features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back.
It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The device houses a quad-camera set up at the back with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, other three cameras are an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.
For the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 based on Color OS 6.0 and comes packed with 4000mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Old is Captain America? Marvel Studios Hint at Old Steve's Age in Avengers Endgame
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Ileana D'Cruz Claims She Sleepwalks, Wakes Up with Bruises
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Flops in China But Bollywood Can Avoid the Mistake
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser