Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Realme XT Software Update Brings Nightscape Mode for Selfie Camera, November Security Patch and More

A new update is rolling out for the Realme XT bringing the latest November security patch and improvements to the camera and fingerprint reader.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 16, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Realme XT Software Update Brings Nightscape Mode for Selfie Camera, November Security Patch and More
Image for Representation

Realme has initiated the rollout of a new software update for the Realme XT. A lot of camera related changes along with improvement for the fingerprint scanner have been incorporated in the latest update. According to Realme.com, the latest update also brings in the latest November Android security patch. The latest Realme XT update carries the version number RMX1921EX_11.A.12 and is 2.84GB in size.

One of the most exciting changes added with the update is the addition of nightscape or night mode for the front camera or the selfie camera. With this, users of Realme XT will now be able to click brighter selfies in low-light. Here are all the changes:

Security

● Android security patch: November, 2019

Along with this, Realme has updated the optimisation to enhance photo clarity when users click pictures using WhatApp's in-app camera. The update also optimises wide-angle video quality of rear camera.

In the Realme XT update, the smartphone manufacturer has reduced the noise in dark environments. It has also optimised the clarity of the ULTRA 64-megapixel camera along with fixing crashing of app while users switch to ULTRA 64-megapixel mode.

Camera

● Added nightscape of front camera

● Optimised photo clarity while using WhatsApp

● Optimised wide-angle video quality of rear camera

● Optimised the noise in dark environments

● Optimised the clarity of the ULTRA 64 MP mode

● Fixed the crash issue while switching to ULTRA 64 MP mode

● Optimised camera quality reddish issue

Apart from the camera, the update has improved the fingerprint recognition. It also claims to have fixed issue related to the registration of VoWiFi to partial carrier and text display issue.

Fingerprint Scanner

● Improved fingerprints recognition probability

Known issue Fixed

● Fixed the issue that could not registered VoWiFi to partial carrier

● Fixed partial display issue

One can check for Realme XT's latest update by going to the software update section in the phone's Settings app, or alternatively, one can manually download the update file from Realme's official update support page here. The update will reach out to Realme XT users in a phased manner.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram