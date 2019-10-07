Realme XT With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Going on Sale Today: Price, Offers, and More

Realme’s 64-megapixel camera-equipped smartphone the Realme XT will be going on sale today. The handset will be available on Flipkart as well as the company’s own website, Realme.com. The sale will begin today at 12PM IST and will be available with some special offers.

The Realme XT is the first smartphone to offer a high-resolution 64-megapixel camera in India. The company makes use of a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The handset looks very similar to the Realme 5 series sporting a quad-camera setup at the back with a glossy finish.

The primary features include a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Unlike the Realme 5 and 5 Pro, this one features Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back.

Apart from the 64-megapixel camera, the quad-camera setup includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme XT is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and is offered in three memory variants- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Realme XT is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999. It will be available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options. Customers can get 10 percent cashback using HDFC Bank debit cards, Rs 500 extra discount when you exchange your old phone. Further one can get 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash, 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card as well as Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options.

