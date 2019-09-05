Realme XT With 64-Megapixel Quad-Camera Launching in India on September 13

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its first 64-megapixel camera equipped smartphone in India, the Realme XT, next week. According to the invite, the smartphone has been codenamed project ‘Hawkeye’ and will be launching on September 13. Earlier it was reported that the handset would launch by the end of the month, however, it seems that the company is in a hurry, especially since the Redmi Note 8 series is on its way.

The Realme XT will go on to be the first smartphone to offer a high-resolution 64-megapixel camera in India. The company will be using a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Notably, some early units of the device were given out which confirms that the handset will look very similar to the Realme 5 series sporting a quad-camera setup at the back.

Other expected features of the smartphone include a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Unlike the Realme 5 and 5 Pro, this one will have Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. Apart from the 64-megapixel camera, the quad-camera setup will also include an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera. According to reports, we know that the Realme XT will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and offered in three memory variants- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.