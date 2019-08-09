Realme's 64-Megapixel Camera Technology to Launch India by October

Chinese smartphone maker Realme would bring its new 64-megapixel camera technology to Indian users before anybody else in the world, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said on Thursday. The smartphone player said it would launch a device in the country with the new 64-megapixel camera technology before Diwali. When asked about rival Xiaomi's recently teased sensor capable of taking 108-megapixel photos, Sheth said: "There's a difference between launching on PPT and launching in real life." "I'm able to bring the world's first 64-megapixel camera phone to India so that Indian consumers can enjoy the technology before anybody else in the world. It's a proud moment for me," Sheth told IANS.

The handset maker's 64-megapixel camera technology is based on Samsung's GW1 sensor, which supports real-time HDR of up to 100-decibels (dB) for more detailed colours. "We are aiming to bring the quad-camera to our other series also.. even the budget phones. Because we want to massify the technology," Sheth noted. The announcement comes a day after the company's rival Xiaomi showed off its first 64-megapixel smartphone imaging technology at a global event in Beijing.

Powered by Samsung's GW1 sensor, the 64-megapixel smartphone technology will first come with a Redmi smartphone in India in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, Xiaomi had said. According to the company, the GW1 sensor uses ISOCELL Plus technology to create a pixel-to-pixel barrier to reduce light interference between pixels and consequently improve colour reproduction.

