Realme's Dizo Brand May Launch 7 Products in India Next Month, Soundbar Teased

Realme sub-brand Dizo is gearing to launch a new product(s) next month. Its company head, Abhilash Panda, also teased a product in a tweet that appears to be a soundbar’s packaging, but nothing is confirmed yet. Meanwhile, 91Mobiles claims that Dizo is planning to launch seven products in the country next month. The new development comes nearly weeks after another report claimed that the company is planning to launch two new with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)-enabled True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in India end of this month (August). As we are nearing the end of the month, the Realme sub-brand might likely unveil new TWS earbuds in September - if the rumour is accurate.

The latest rumour mill adds that Dizo is planning to launch three TWS earbuds, two smartwatches, and two unknown products in early September. The sixth product in the lineup could be a soundbar as teased by the senior executive. The exact launch date remains unclear at the moment. Realme’s Dizo brand already sells Realme Dizo GoPods D in India that barely cost Rs 1,399 - making them one of the most affordable TWS earbuds in the country. Realme also offers Realme Buds Q2 that feature ANC and carry a price tag of Rs 2,499 - making them one of the most affordable ANC-enabled earbuds in India. It will be interesting to see how the new ANC-enabled Dizo TWS earbuds will be priced in India.

Gearing up for the next product launch. Thanks to the team, it’s gonna be something BIG! Any guesses?#DIZO pic.twitter.com/fh4OdPKVvy— Abhilash Panda (@panda_abhilash) August 25, 2021

Realme offers an affordable soundbar system with 100W output in India at Rs 6,499. The sound system includes the soundbar and a sub-woofer for a punchy bass. On the other hand, the existing Dizo Watch costs Rs 3,499, and users can track blood oxygen level (SpO2) and heart rate. It supports touch gestures and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistant.

