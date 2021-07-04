Realme's Dizo Brand Teases Launch of Its First Phone: What We Know

Realme sub-brand Dizo has teased the launch of a new phone with a single rear camera. The company shared the development on social media channels where the promotional poster teases the camera module in a round-shaped design. We can also expect the phone to feature a black colour finish, as the poster highlights. Notably, an FCC listing has highlighted the development of a Dizo feature phone dubbed Dizo Star 500. Recently, Dizo also showcased a bunch of new AIoT devices in India that include ultra-affordable TWS earbuds, Wireless earphones with a neckband-band style design, trimmer, and hairdryer. Realme has said that its sub-brand will launch nearly 100 products this year.

Currently, official details about the new phone remain unclear, and Realme is yet to share the launch date. An online publication Techbloat has also posted purported images of Realme Star 500 along with another feature phone Dizo Star 300. It appears that Dizo would first bring the Star 500 since the phone seemingly includes a round-rear camera module, as teased in the post. The report citing a tipster Arun Kasula, states that both these phones would support 2G dual-SIM with microSD card support. The Dizo Star 300 is said to carry a 2,500mAh battery, while the Dizo Star 500 might carry a relatively smaller 1,830mAh removable battery. Both these would carry the class T-9 Numpad without any selfie camera. The Dizo Star 500 will reportedly feature a larger screen. Other key specifications such as processor maker, camera specs, and operating system remain unclear.

Premium design coupled with the best features is just what you need to #BeDifferent.Get the complete package, soon. Can you guess the product ?#DIZO #realmeTechLife pic.twitter.com/RHvNTJ0U6g — DIZO (@DIZOTech) July 2, 2021

As mentioned, Realme Dizo unveiled the affordable Dizo GoPods D true wireless earbuds last week that support Passive Noise Cancellation. The Dizo GoPods D by Realme come with rubber tips and feature 10mm audio drivers with a Bass Boost+ algorithm for a bass-rich sound. The earbuds cost Rs 1,599 and will go on sale on July 14 in two colours - black and white.

