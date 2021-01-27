Realme's First Laptop May Arrive by June 2021, Development of Other Smart Home Products Teased

Realme has been aggressively expanding its smart-portfolio since the last two years, bringing more products like smart TVs, TWS earbuds, a smart plug, and security cam. It appears that the Chinese tech company now wants to enter the PC segment with a new Realme laptop, though its details remain sparse at the moment. According to the tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme will launch its first laptop around June 2021, "if things go as planned." The tipster's latest details come days after Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth loosely teased the development of the laptop.

During his recent interview with BGR India, the Realme executive without denying reports on Realme laptop said that the brand has received "many queries regarding this" and we must "stay tuned" for updates related to it. He added that Realme would expand its smart portfolio with more home appliances in India this year with a Realme scale, electric juicer, and even air conditioner. Notably, Sheth in another interview last month noted that the company would bring new products as a part of its 1+4+N strategy - meaning 1 Core product (smartphone), 4 Smart Hubs, and N AIoT products.

If the launch detail about the Realme laptop is accurate, the company would compete against established players like HP and Lenovo, as well as new entrants like Xiaomi and Avita in India. Notably, Xiaomi like Realme offers a host of budget smartphones and other smart home gadgets, as well as TWS earbuds in India. Its Mi laptops that debuted last year are available in India with up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Considering that neither Realme nor any of its sister companies like Oppo or OnePlus produce laptops yet, it is speculated that the Realme laptop may run Windows 10 OS with Intel/AMD CPU, under the hood. In another Realme-related news, the company is expected to launch new 5G-enabled smartphones, the Realme X7 and X7 Pro next month.