Realme's First Smartphone With Realme UI 2.0 Out-of-the-Box to Launch Next Month

Realme had unveiled the Android 11 based version of its Realme UI earlier this week, alongside its Realme Narzo 20 series of smartphones. Realme UI 2.0, based on the latest version of Android, comes with features like Dual Mode Music Share, customisable notification bar, and multiple dark mode options. Now, the company's vice president Xu Qi Chase has confirmed that Realme will be launching the first smartphone to come with Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box next month. Chase made the announcement on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo. He did not share anything apart from the fact that the phone will arrive next month.

Realme also shared its roadmap for Realme UI 2.0 rollout today, which shows that the Realme X50 Pro, which already has a preview version of Realme UI 2.0, will be the first phone to get the latest software. The recently-launched Realme Narzo 20 and the Realme 7 Pro will get Realme UI 2.0 next in November, followed by Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro in December. Rest of the company's phones will get the update in 2021. The update will also bring Android 11 features like floating bubble heads for chat apps, native screen recording, and new media controls to Realme smartphones. There’s also a new screenshot interface, a new use case for the power button – long pressing the power button will open a home control menu, and more.

Android 11 was launched earlier this month. It was the first time a new version of Android came to non-Pixel smartphones on the very first day. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro got Android 11 on the first day in India, Europe, and North America through an open beta. Oppo's X2 and Reno 3 also got Android 11 via an open beta program. Apart from that, Realme and Xiaomi also announced Android 11 updates on their Realme X50 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 series smartphones earlier this month.