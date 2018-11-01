English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Red Dead Redemption 2 Second Only to GTA V, Says Studio
The late October release of Wild West video game "Red Dead Redemption 2" resulted in the second-biggest entertainment launch of all time, according to studio network Rockstar Games.
When "Grand Theft Auto V" launched on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2013, it generated US$800 million in two days and US$1 billion in three. Despite adopting many of its more famous sibling's characteristics, "Red Dead Redemption 2" probably couldn't have hoped to clinch the crown, but according to the studio network behind both releases, Rockstar Games, it certainly came close.
Having launched on October 26 across PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, a US$725 million worldwide tally puts it behind only "GTA V." An average price of US$59.99 per retail copy -- an assumption that ignores the US$79.99 special edition and US$399 console bundle -- suggests as many as 12 million unit sales. Earlier in October, video game publisher Activision posted a three-day take of US$500 million for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4."
The annual "Call of Duty" franchise had launched three weeks earlier than usual, and two weeks before the arrival of "Red Dead Redemption 2." High-profile action games "Fallout 76" and "Hitman 2" arrive the week of November 13, creating an effective two week buffer either side of "RDR2," with "Battlefield V" set for a November 20 launch.
Publishers can use early sales numbers to further encourage consumer uptake in the days following a game's release, while demonstrating commercial value to investors.
