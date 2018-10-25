English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Red Dead Redemption 2 Unveils Launch Trailer: Watch Video
The latest from "Grand Theft Auto" network Rockstar Games sends players into the dying days of the Wild West era as part of an outlaw gang that needs one more big heist before disappearing into the sunset forever.
Rockstar Games is ready to shift attention away from "Assassin's Creed," "Call of Duty," "FIFA" and "Fortnite" with a launch trailer for its latest release, Wild West epic "Red Dead Redemption 2." he game's online portion is not slated for launch until November, so it's the single player storyline that leads launch efforts upon its October 26 arrival on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Players can expect to step into the boots of Arthur Morgan, part of a gang led by Dutch van der Linde, a bold robber and returning character from 2010's Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 hit "Red Dead Redemption." Such is the anticipated commercial impact of "Red Dead Redemption 2" that traditional annual pacesetter "Call of Duty" took the unusual step of releasing three weeks earlier than normal, midway through October.
In fact, release dates for not only "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" but also "Fallout 76," "Hitman 2" and "Battlefield V" create an effective two-week buffer either side of Rockstar's latest project. A PC edition of "Red Dead Redemption 2" has not been announced. While "Grand Theft Auto V" took almost a year and a half to debut on PC, having launched first on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, and then on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, "Red Dead Redemption" was the rare example of a Rockstar game that did not release on PC at all.
