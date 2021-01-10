Reddit Removes Pro-Donald Trump Group After Violence at the US Capitol Building

Reddit has removed a popular pro-Donald Trump subreddit'r/donaldtrump' from its platform, following violence at the US Capitol building in Washington DC, last week. Prior to the ban, the sub-Reddit group had over 50,000 members with an image of Donald Trump dressed as Uncle Sam with the caption "POTUS wants you in DC on 1/06/21." The development comes after other social media giants like Facebook and Twitter suspended the official account of the US President (term ends on January 20) due to the risk of further incitement of violence. Notably, Reddit in June 2020 had removed another subreddit forum 'r/The_Donald' for violating its terms of service amid Black Live Matter protests in the US. The online forum had over 790,000 members.

In a statement to TechCrunch, a Reddit spokesperson said that the platform prohibits content that promotes hate or encourages violence against groups of people or individuals. "In accordance with this, we have been proactively reaching out to moderators to remind them of our policies and to offer support or resources as needed. We have also taken action to ban the community r/donaldtrump given repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the US Capitol," the statement added.

Meanwhile, other social media companies have moved swiftly to crack down on Trump and some of his prominent right-wing supporters following the incident in Washington DC that led to the death of five persons. The US President had repeatedly used Twitter, Facebook and other platforms to claim his defeat in the November 3 election was due to widespread voter fraud. He had urged his supporters to come to Washington and march on the Capitol to protest the election result.

Notably, Google, Apple, and Amazon have suspended social media platform Parler from their app stores and web service for failing to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence. The Twitter-inspired micro-blogging platform has several right-wing and Pro-Trump supporters. Snapchat has also suspended President Trump's account indefinitely after taking off his profile from Discover feature back in June 2020, following the Black Live Matter protest.