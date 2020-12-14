Reddit to Acquire TikTok Rival Dubsmash, Users Will Get Short-Video Editing and Creation Tools

News18 Logo

Reddit. (Image Credit: Reuters)

In a blog post, Reddit said that Dubsmash would maintain its own platform and brand.

Social network firm Reddit said on Sunday that it would buy short-video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest company to expand in a space dominated by Chinese-owned TikTok. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a spokeswoman for Reddit said the acquisition was based on a combination of cash and stock. The success of ByteDance’s TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Snapchat rolling out Spotlight in November and Facebook launching Instagram Reels earlier this year.

Reddit said in a blog post that the deal would give its users, who can already upload and stream videos, access to Dubsmash’s editing and short-video creation tools. The San Francisco-based company added that Dubsmash would maintain its own platform and brand. Dubsmash’s entire team, including co-founders Suchit Dash, Jonas Drüppel and Tim Specht, will join Reddit.


