Redesigned MacBook Pro Coming This Summer? 64GB RAM, 10-Core Chip Hinted in Latest Report

Apple’s next MacBook Pro series with Apple Silicon could launch as soon as this summer, according to a new report in Bloomberg. The new MacBook Pro’s are said to feature eight high performance cores and two high efficiency cores, available in 16 or 32 core graphics core variants. The report also says that the new MacBook Pro models will also include up to 64GB of RAM, up from a maximum of 16GB RAM available on MacBook Pro laptops currently. The current M1-chip on MacBook Pro (13-inch) has an 8-core design with four high-efficiency cores and four high-performance cores. According to the report, the new MacBook Pro will also feature an improved Neural Engine for processing machine learning tasks.

The report in Bloomberg says that Apple is planning two different chips for the new MacBook Pro models. The two chips are codenamed J C-Chop and Jade C-Die - both include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10, but will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations. The chips also include up to 64GB of memory. This is a step up from the maximum 16GB available on the M1 Macs. They will also have an improved Neural Engine, which processes machine learning tasks, and enable the addition of more Thunderbolt ports, which let users sync data and connect to external devices.

The report also claims that the new MacBook Pros will bring back the HDMI port and SD card slot. The magnetic charging port with MagSafe is also expected to make a comeback for charging. Bloomberg also says that Apple is also planning an update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 successor. The processor will reportedly include the same number of computing cores as the M1 but will run faster. The number of graphics cores will also increase from seven or eight to nine or ten.

