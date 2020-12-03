Redesigned MacBook Pro Models With Mini-LED Coming In 2021, New MacBook Air in 2020: Kuo

Cupertino-based giant Apple plans to release two redesigned MacBook Pro laptops next year and a new MacBook Air in 2022, all with mini-LED displays and Apple Silicon chipsets, according to research notes from known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The research notes were first accessed by MacRumours, which reports that this could be a clarification of a previous report that said that redesigned MacBooks would launch in late 2021.

According to the research notes, Kuo says that the new MacBook Pro models will come with an all-news form factor design. He said that the redesigned MacBook Pro models and the new MacBook Air that will come in 2022 will come with a mini-LED screen and Apple Silicon chips. Kuo also mentions that Apple will be able to offset the increased cost of using mini-LED panels in Mac devices because the cost of Apple Silicon chips is significantly lower than that of Intel processors. Apple products with mini-LED displays are also projected to see higher shipments than expected as TFI securities has revised its shipment forecasts by 350 percent for 2021 and 450 percent for 2022. Apple is presumed to ship 10 to 12 million mini-LED devices in 2021 and 25 to 28 million mini-LED devices in 2022. The reason behind these revised estimates is the lower expected cost of mini-LED Apple devices.

Kuo had last said that Apple will launch an iPad with a mini-LED display in the first half of next year. A mini-LED display uses 1,000 to 10,000 individual LEDs instead of a traditionally LED-backlit display, offering a similar performance of an OLED display. It is said to provide better quality and is considered more power efficient and easy to the eye.