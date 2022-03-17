Redmi 10 Launch in India Today: How To Watch Redmi 10 Launch Event Live And What To Expect

Popular smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone for its Redmi sub brand. The Redmi 10 will be launched in India later today. The smartphone will come as a budget offering from the Xiaomi sub brand and will be launched at 12PM (noon) IST. The Redmi 10 is said to be launched around the Rs 10,000 price bracket. Redmi has been teasing the smartphone in India for the past few days, giving us hints on what to expect from the smartphone. Apart from that, the Redmi 10 has been a part of the rumour mill, so we have a little bit of an idea on what to expect. Let us take a look at how and when to watch the event live and what to expect from the Redmi 10.

The Redmi 10 launch presentation will be livestreamed on Redmi India’s official YouTube channel. The event begins at 12PM (noon) IST today and will go on for about an hour. Those who want to watch it live can head to Redmi India’s YouTube channel, or watch the livestream in the video embedded below this paragraph.

The Redmi 10 will be launched with a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Reports suggest that it will be a Snapdragon 680 chipset. The smartphone is also coming with UFS 2.2 storage, and the smartphone’s photos show a waterdrop notch design, along with a dual-camera setup at the back. The Redmi 10 is expected to come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There may be no wide angle lens on the Redmi 10, reports have suggested.

The smartphone is expected to run on Android 11-based MIUI 13 and will be available in India in multiple colour and RAM options. Some reports have said that the Redmi 10 may be a rebranded version of the Redmi 10C that was launched in other markets recently.

