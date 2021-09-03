Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi TWS Earphones India Launch Today: How To Watch & What To Expect

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to launch its Redmi 10 Prime smartphone in India today, alongside a new Redmi true wireless earphones. The event will be a virtual event and will be livestreamed on YouTube. Several details about the Redmi 10 Prime have been announced by the company ahead of the launch. The smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery along with support for reverse charging. The Redmi earbuds on the other hand, are said to offer a total of 30 hours of battery life, among other things.

The Redmi 10 Prime event is scheduled for 12PM (noon) IST today. The virtual event will be streamed live on the Redmi India YouTube channel (it can be watched in the video embedded below this paragraph as well). The Redmi 10 Prime is expected to launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 that was launched globally back in August at a price of $179 (roughly Rs 13,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is expected to be priced similarly in India.

So far, Xiaomi has itself confirmed several specifications of the Redmi 10 Prime that includes a 6,000mAh battery, that is bigger than the 5,000mAh unit on the Redmi 10. Further, the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, same as the one on the Redmi 10. In terms of other specifications, we can expect the Redmi 10 Prime to come with 6.5-inch a 90Hz display, up to 6GB of RAM, and a quad rear camera setup.

The Redmi TWS Earbuds that will launch alongside the Redmi 10 Prime are expected to come with a Qualcomm chipset with support for aptX codec. The TWS earbuds were also teased to feature dual drivers apart from Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. As mentioned earlier, the TWS earbus may come with up to 30 hours of battery life.

