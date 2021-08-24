Redmi 10 Prime to Launch in India on September 3, Could be Rebranded Redmi 10

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has announced the launch of a new smartphone Redmi 10 Prime on September 3 in India. The development comes just days after a Redmi 10 Prime appeared on Bluetooth SIG certification with the model number 21061119AG. A tipster had pointed out that the newly launched Redmi 10 (globally) carries the same model number except for the last two letters, hinting that Redmi 10 Prime may launch in India as its rebranded model.

Xiaomi has also setup a dedicated microsite that currently highlights a large camera sensor, hole-punch display, and the presence of a MediaTek chipset under the hood. The phone is teased to come in at least a Blue colour finish. If the rumours are accurate, we can expect the Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi 10 to carry the same specifications. The Redmi 10 for the global market comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi 10 with support for 18W charging.

* Dekhoo woh aagayaa!!* 😍Naam to suna hi hoga?! 😉 #Redmi10Prime our #AllRoundSuperstar!! Ye toh abhi sirf trailer hai!This superstar is all set to deliver blockbuster performance. 🔫 Arriving at a screen near you on 3.09.21, 12 Noon.Catch more - https://t.co/lQoPessj3g pic.twitter.com/TnDoWCB3zD — Redmi India - #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) August 24, 2021

The Redmi 10’s global price starts at $179 (approx Rs 13,300) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and $199 (approx Rs 14,800) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs $219 (approx Rs 16,283). The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Pebble White, Carbon Grey, and Sea Blue. The Redmi 10 Prime may have the same colour options in India.

