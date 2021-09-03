Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specs

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has finally launched Redmi 10 Prime in India following the Redmi Note 10 series that debuted earlier this year. The Redmi 10 Prime is similar to the global variant of Redmi 10 in terms of looks and specifications, but the former carries a 6,000mAh battery instead of a 5,000mAh battery. The key highlight of the device is the 50-megapixel primary camera and 90Hz AdaptiveSync display, at this price point. Although the smartphone lacks 5G, it will still compete against popular budget offers such as Realme 8 5G, Moto G60, and succeed the Redmi 9 Prime. Redmi has also launched new TWS earbuds in India dubbed Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 10 Prime sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness (typical). Under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The quad rear cameras come inside a distinct rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system on the Redmi 10 Prime houses a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The Redmi 10 Prime is capable of recording 720p videos at 120fps.

Other notable features include a 3.5mm headphones jack, dual speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and USB OTG support. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and 9W reverse charging. The Redmi 10 Prime’s price in India starts at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It comes in three colours and the sale in India will start from September 7 via Xiaomi India channels and Amazon.

