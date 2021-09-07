Redmi 10 Prime's First Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Specs and Best Deals

The newly launched Redmi 10 Prime will go on first sale in India starting today, September 7 via Amazon and Xiaomi channels. The smartphone that succeeds Redmi 9 Prime, comes in three colours - Astral White, Bifrost Blue, and Phantom Black. The Redmi 10 Prime’s price in the country starts at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage and goes up to Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Xiaomi had announced that HDFC Bank credit card users would get up to Rs 750 discount. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option with select cards. The key highlight of the phone is the 50-megapixel primary camera and 90Hz AdaptiveSync display, at this price point. Although the smartphone lacks 5G, it will still compete against popular budget offerings such as Realme 8 5G, Moto G60, and more.

Breaking News! The first sale of #Redmi10Prime goes LIVE on 7⃣th September! That’s not all, you can also avail⭐️Up to RS 750 Discount* with @HDFC_Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI. Ready to own the #AllRoundSuperstar? https://t.co/s1fPcJYx2h pic.twitter.com/pzw2ykHnIx — Redmi India - #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) September 3, 2021

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 10 Prime sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness (typical). Under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The quad rear cameras come inside a distinct rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system on the Redmi 10 Prime houses a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The Redmi 10 Prime is capable of recording 720p videos at 120fps.

Other notable features include a 3.5mm headphones jack, dual speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and USB OTG support. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and 9W reverse charging. Interested buyers can check out the Redmi 10 Prime’s review here.

