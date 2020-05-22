Redmi 10X Could Launch as First Smartphone With Dual 5G SIM Capability

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is scheduled to host yet another event in China on May 26. The company is expected to launch a new smartphone called the Redmi 10X which is going to be one of the first phones to offer a dual 5G SIM option. Apart from that, the company has also confirmed some of the key features of the upcoming handset.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had earlier confirmed that the Redmi 10X will come with the new MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC that supports dual 5G connectivity. The info was later confirmed on the company’s Weibo account. Further the company also confirmed that the handset is going to feature an AMOLED display and the cameras will offer upto 30x zoom along with OIS (optical image stabilisation).

The upcoming Redmi handset is also confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup which could be highlighted by a 48-megapixel main camera. The Redmi 10X is available for pre-bookings on a Chinese e-retailer website which confirms that there will be a 4G variant as well with four colour options- Blue, Gold, Purple, and White. The handset is also expected to feature 6GB of RAM while the Redmi 10X 5G is tipped to feature 8GB of RAM.

A 'Pro' variant could also be on the cards which could offer high memory and storage configurations including 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options with both the variants arriving in Dark Blue, Gold, Silver / White, and Violet colour options.

