Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A to Launch in India on September 5
The Redmi 6 is expected to start at Rs. 8499 for the base variant with 3GB RAM/32GB storage. Expect the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant to cost around Rs. 9,999. The Redmi 6 Pro will start at Rs. 11,999 for the base variant.
Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A to Launch in India on September 5
Chinses smartphone maker Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6A all may see a launch September 5. Xiaomi Vice president and Managing Director Manu Jain has today teased the launch of new smartphones in India soon. All the devices have earlier been launched in China in June this year. In his tweet on Thursday, Jain said, "#DeshKeNayeSmartphones! Mi fans! We've got more than one for you! Coming very soon."
The video attached with the tweet shows cutouts of three phones popping from behind the number six which suggest the company may come with its Redmi 6 series smartphones. All the devices have earlier been launched in China in June this year.
The Redmi 6 is expected to start at Rs. 8499 for the base variant with 3GB RAM/32GB storage. Expect the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant to cost around Rs. 9,999. The Redmi 6 Pro will start at Rs. 11,999 for the base variant, and go up to Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. The cheaper Redmi 6A will most likely be priced at around Rs. 5,999.
XiaomiRedmi 6:
Xiaomi Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 processor paired with options of a 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage version.
The device houses a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel front camera, a 3,000mAh battery, as well as expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB) with dedicated slot.
Xiaomi Redmi 6A:
The Redmi 6A is the cheapest of the lot, with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery. It will also run Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 UI, when released.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro:
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro was also launched in June in China this year. The device features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and a notch at the front. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.
The device houses a massive 4,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Xiaomi’s older MIUI 9 on top. In terms of optics the device packs a dual camera setup with 12MP primary sensor with pixel size of 1.25um, f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and a 5MP secondary sensor of an aperture of f/2.2. For the front, it has a 5MP camera.
#DeshKeNayeSmartphones!— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 30, 2018
Mi fans! We've got more than one for you! Coming very soon 😇
Am super excited. RT if you're too 😎@XiaomiIndia @RedmiIndia pic.twitter.com/tMeltTQR7j
