Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A And Redmi 6 Pro Will Have Dual VoLTE Support

Chinses smartphone maker Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6A all may see a launch September 5. Now, in the latest teaser, Xiaomi says that the upcoming Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and the Redmi 6 Pro will come with dual VoLTE support. "Dual VoLTE's HD quality ab high-speed data performance ki full-on guarantee. Naye Zamane k Naye smartphone the teaser notes. The teaser reveals that the Redmi 6 series of phones will come with Dual VoLTE support, which means the users will be able to use 4G service on both the SIM cards, which wasn't the case with Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5A.Xiaomi has claimed that Redmi 6 and 6A will better their predecessors, Redmi 5 and 5A, with performance improvements of up to 40 percent. Redmi 5 had been launched with the Snapdragon 450 chipset, while Redmi 5A comes with the Snapdragon 425 processor. While Redmi 6 will feature the Helio P22 chip, while Redmi 6A could run the Helio A22 processor.Xiaomi Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 processor paired with options of a 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage version.The device houses a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel front camera, a 3,000mAh battery, as well as expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB) with dedicated slot.The Redmi 6A is the cheapest of the lot, with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery. It will also run Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 UI, when released.Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro was also launched in June in China this year. The device features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and a notch at the front. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.The device houses a massive 4,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Xiaomi’s older MIUI 9 on top. In terms of optics the device packs a dual camera setup with 12MP primary sensor with pixel size of 1.25um, f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and a 5MP secondary sensor of an aperture of f/2.2. For the front, it has a 5MP camera.