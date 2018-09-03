English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A And Redmi 6 Pro Will Have Dual VoLTE Support
The teaser reveals that the Redmi 6 series of phones will come with Dual VoLTE support, which means the users will be able to use 4G service on both the SIM cards, which wasn't the case with Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5A.
Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro to come with dual VoLTE support
Loading...
Chinses smartphone maker Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6A all may see a launch September 5. Now, in the latest teaser, Xiaomi says that the upcoming Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and the Redmi 6 Pro will come with dual VoLTE support. "Dual VoLTE's HD quality ab high-speed data performance ki full-on guarantee. Naye Zamane k Naye smartphone the teaser notes. The teaser reveals that the Redmi 6 series of phones will come with Dual VoLTE support, which means the users will be able to use 4G service on both the SIM cards, which wasn't the case with Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5A.
Xiaomi has claimed that Redmi 6 and 6A will better their predecessors, Redmi 5 and 5A, with performance improvements of up to 40 percent. Redmi 5 had been launched with the Snapdragon 450 chipset, while Redmi 5A comes with the Snapdragon 425 processor. While Redmi 6 will feature the Helio P22 chip, while Redmi 6A could run the Helio A22 processor.
XiaomiRedmi 6:
Xiaomi Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 processor paired with options of a 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage version.
The device houses a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel front camera, a 3,000mAh battery, as well as expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB) with dedicated slot.
Xiaomi Redmi 6A:
The Redmi 6A is the cheapest of the lot, with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery. It will also run Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 UI, when released.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro:
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro was also launched in June in China this year. The device features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and a notch at the front. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.
The device houses a massive 4,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Xiaomi’s older MIUI 9 on top. In terms of optics the device packs a dual camera setup with 12MP primary sensor with pixel size of 1.25um, f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and a 5MP secondary sensor of an aperture of f/2.2. For the front, it has a 5MP camera.
Xiaomi has claimed that Redmi 6 and 6A will better their predecessors, Redmi 5 and 5A, with performance improvements of up to 40 percent. Redmi 5 had been launched with the Snapdragon 450 chipset, while Redmi 5A comes with the Snapdragon 425 processor. While Redmi 6 will feature the Helio P22 chip, while Redmi 6A could run the Helio A22 processor.
XiaomiRedmi 6:
Xiaomi Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 processor paired with options of a 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage version.
The device houses a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel front camera, a 3,000mAh battery, as well as expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB) with dedicated slot.
Xiaomi Redmi 6A:
The Redmi 6A is the cheapest of the lot, with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery. It will also run Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 UI, when released.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro:
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro was also launched in June in China this year. The device features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and a notch at the front. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.
The device houses a massive 4,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Xiaomi’s older MIUI 9 on top. In terms of optics the device packs a dual camera setup with 12MP primary sensor with pixel size of 1.25um, f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and a 5MP secondary sensor of an aperture of f/2.2. For the front, it has a 5MP camera.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Introduces Prerna, Anurag in New Kasautii Zindagii Kay Promo. Watch Video
- Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launched in India for Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 7 and 8-Seater Cabin
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
- Season Will be Difficult for Man United But Target is to Always Win, Reiterates Jose Mourinho
- Did You Know All Protagonists in Chetan Bhagat's Novels Were Named After Lord Krishna?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...