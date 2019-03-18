English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Redmi 7 Announced With Snapdragon 632, Dual-Cameras: Here’s Everything You Need Know
The new Redmi 7 will be placed below the newly launched Redmi Note 7. Expect the handset to launch in India soon.
Xiaomi has revealed the new Redmi 7 in China which sits right below the recently launched Redmi Note 7. The new handset takes similar design queues from its elder sibling and features updated hardware as well. The company also launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro for the Chinese market, which is similar to what it launched in India early this month.
The Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an 84-percent NTSC colour gamut. On the inside there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and will be offered in 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options. The handset will come in three storage variants including 16GB, 32GB and 64GB all of which will have the option of expanding the storage further.
In the camera department, there is dual setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front there is an 8-megapixel camera and the phone will be loaded with a bunch of features like AI Smart Beauty, Selfie Timer, Face Unlock and more.
Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 4,000mAh battery. The handset will run on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and will be available in three colours -Dream Blue, Charm Night Red, and Bright Black. The company claims that the Redmi 7 also features a P2i splash-resistant coating.
The Redmi 7 is priced at CNY 699 (Rs 7,100 approx) for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, CNY 799 (Rs 8,200 approx) for for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and CNY 999 (Rs 10,200 approx) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.
