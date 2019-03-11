Redmi 7 May Launch on March 18, Xiaomi CEO Hints Key Features And Price

After launching two smartphones Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro, the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi Redmi President Lu Weibing has confirmed through a Weibo post that the company will be introducing a new product along with Redmi Note 7 Pro that is scheduled to launch in China on March 18. In his latest post, Jun has also replied to user comments indicating the Redmi 7 will continue with the 3.5mm headphone jack, infrared laser seen on most Redmi phones, along with a big battery.Further commenting on the Redmi 7 Jun said that the company "must prepare a large amount of stock." Xiaomi CEO also reshared the pricing post of the Redmi 7 that he posted back in January. The Redmi 7 is expected to cost between 700 Yuan and 800 Yuan in China.In terms of specifications, Redmi 7 is expected to have a bigger 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with the new waterdrop notch on the phone. The display resolution is expected to be HD+, which is 720p. Other leaks have claimed the phone will the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, and the base variant could start at 2GB RAM with 3GB and 4GB RAM options also expected.In terms of optics, Redmi 7 is likely to come with dual cameras at the back as well with a 12MP+8MP combination expected at the back. The battery size will be 4000 mAh.