Redmi 8A Dual Launched for Rs 6,499 Alongside New Redmi Powerbank Series

Xiaomi has introduced a bumped-up version of the Redmi 8A and two new Redmi branded powerbanks in the country.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 2:27 PM IST
Xiaomi India has launched two new products today in India. Until yesterday we were expecting the Redmi 9A, Redmi Powerbank as well as the RedmiBook laptop to make their way to India. Sadly, that is not the case. The company has launched the Redmi 8A Dual, a bumped-up version of the Redmi 8A from last year, and the new Redmi Powerbanks with the Redmibook nowhere to be seen.

The new Redmi 8A Dual features pretty much the same specifications as the regular Redmi 8A. The Dual signifies the dual-camera at the back and according to the company, it will feature the new Aura XGrip design. Rest of the features include a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch and Gorilla Glass 5. The primary camera now includes a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Xiaomi said that it will also offer Google Lens built into the camera app.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. The internal storage on both the variant is 32GB along with a dedicated microSD card slot. Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support and splash-resistant P2i coating. It will also be offered in new colour options including Sea Blue, Sky White, and Midnight Gray.

The new Redmi 8A Dual is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB + 32GB variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. Consumers can buy the handset from the first sale on February 18 at 12 PM (noon) via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

redmi-powerbank

The company also launched two Redmi-branded powerbanks offered in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities. The 10,000mAh Redmi Powerbank supports 10W fast charging, while the 20,000mAh powerbank supports 18W fast charging. These power banks come with two inputs and two outputs including standard USB-A ports, a microUSB, and a USB Type-C port. The new Redmi powerbanks are priced at Rs 799 for the 10,000mAh model and Rs 1,499 for the 20,000mAh variant. These will also be available starting February 18.

