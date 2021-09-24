Redmi 9 Activ Launched In India Silently: Check Price, Specifications and More

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has rather silently launched a new budget offering - the Redmi 9 Activ in India. The Redmi 9 Activ will go on sale starting today, and comes as a new variant of the Redmi 9. The Redmi 9 Activ shares several key specifications with the Redmi 9, including the same dual rear camera setup, as well as the same display. Alongside the Redmi 9 Activ, the Chinese brand is also rumoured to launch the Redmi 9A Sport in the country as a new smartphone in the Redmi 9 series.

The Redmi 9 Activ has been priced at Rs 9,499 onwards in India for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. The smartphone is available for sale on Mi.com and Amazon India. The Redmi 9 Activ has been launched in three colour options - Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Purple. There is no word on the launch of the Redmi 9A Sport, but it is said to be the next offering in the Redmi 9A range of smartphones.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 9 Activ comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 10W fast charging support. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. Up front, the Redmi 9 Activ comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 9 Activ comes with an IR blaster, a USB type-C port, dual-SIM connectivity, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

