Redmi 9 India Launch Confirmed For August 27: Here Are The Key Features

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in India via e-commerce site Amazon on August 27. In fact, a microsite on Amazon has revealed some of the key features and details of the upcoming Redmi 9 ahead of the phone's launch. Although the Redmi 9 has already launched in the international markets, the Indian variant could be a tweaked version of the Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C. Notably, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India earlier this month priced at Rs 9,999.

Redmi 9 Expected Speficiations

The microsite on Amazon has dropped a few clues as far as the specifications of the Redmi 9 is concerned. Just like the global version, the Indian variant of the Redmi 9 is tipped to pack a 6.53-inch display with an HD+ 720 x 1600 pixel-screen resolution. Under the hood, the phone may sport an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will reportedly run on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top, as per the Amazon microsite.

In the camera department, the Redmi 9 will sport an AI-powered dual rear camera setup that will include a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 5-megapixel camera in the front. The phone is also expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery along with a 10W charging support and will come with a Micro-USB connector and a 3.5mm headphone jack. While there is no word on how much the phone might be priced, but one can expect the Redmi 9 to be in the mid-range category just like the other smartphone in the Redmi 9 series.