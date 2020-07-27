Redmi 9 India Launch Confirmed For August 4: Check Specs, Features and More

Chinese smartphone maker Redmi has dropped a hint of an upcoming smartphone launch, the Redmi 9. The launch is expected to happen via an online event on August 4 for the Indian market. The first flash sale of the handset will reportedly be a part of the Amazon Prime Day on August 6 and will take place at 12PM IST, Xiaomi said in a Tweet. The Redmi 9 was unveiled in China in June featuring four cameras at the back, a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset, and a large 5,020mAh battery. The Indian variant of the Redmi 9, reportedly, will be shipped with similar specifications just like its Chinese counterpart.

We heard that you wanted a new #Redmi product? 😉We want you to know that we're all PRIMED up! An all-new #Redmi smartphone is coming to YOU on 4th August, 2020! Get ready to go #BackToPrime with #Redmi: https://t.co/tkdmaSc2lERT & help us share this news! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tcg8MqRTEd — Redmi India - #RedmiNote9 is Here! (@RedmiIndia) July 27, 2020

Redmi 9 Expected Specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, although there is no word from the company itself, the Redmi 9 will reportedly sport a 6.53-inch FHD+ display in the waterdrop-style notch with 1,080X2,340 pixel resolutions. The phone will also come with a Corning Glass 3 screen protection as well. Under the hood, the Redmi 9 will have a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of expandable onboard storage.

For photography duties, the quad-camera setup will see a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor, while the other two being a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi 9 will come with an 8-megapixel front camera. The Indian variant will also see a 5,020mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support.

For connectivity, the Redmi 9 will sport G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor. The phone will also feature an AI-powered Face Unlock feature, alongside a fingerprint sensor placed on the back. While Redmi has not disclosed any detail on the pricing of the device, it is expected that the phone will be available through Mi.com and e-commerce site, Amazon.