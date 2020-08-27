Redmi 9 Launched in India With Dual Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC: Price, Specs and More

Xiaomi has finally unveiled its new budget smartphone in India, a month after launching the Redmi 9 Prime in the country. Although the Redmi 9 has already been launched in the international markets, the Indian variant of the phone is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that the company launched in Malaysia in June. The base 4GB + 64GB variant of the Redmi 9 has been priced at Rs 8,999 while the higher-end 4GB + 128GB model costs 9,999. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon, Mi Home Stores, and select partner offline stores starting August 31.

Redmi 9 Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi 9 sports a 6.53-inch display on a waterdrop style notch and an HD+ 720 x 1660 pixel resolution. The phone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 on top and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, basked by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Interestingly, the Redmi 9 is the company's first smartphone to run on MIUI 12 right out of the box. In the camera department, the Redmi 9's dual-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. For connectivity, the phone has support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB for charging and data transfer. The Redmi 9 also packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well which comes with a 2D Face Unlock feature. The smartphone will be available for in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options.